Rokos Capital Management LLP Invests $39.15 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 611,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,000. Intel makes up approximately 0.6% of Rokos Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.66.

Intel stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.93. 761,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,866,971. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.15. The company has a market cap of $225.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

