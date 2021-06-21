Rokos Capital Management LLP Invests $524,000 in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Vinci Partners Investments as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VINP. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth $383,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth $411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth $3,207,000. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

VINP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.69. 2,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,288. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. The company has a market cap of $815.53 million and a P/E ratio of 32.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.90.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VINP. UBS Group began coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vinci Partners Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Vinci Partners Investments Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

