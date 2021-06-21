Rokos Capital Management LLP Makes New Investment in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned about 0.13% of Atotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Atotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,435,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Atotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $958,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.08. Atotech Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Atotech Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

