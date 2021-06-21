Rokos Capital Management LLP Makes New Investment in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth $2,304,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth about $2,859,000. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at about $48,140,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dream Finders Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

DFH stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,750. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.39. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.24 million. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

