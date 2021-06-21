Rokos Capital Management LLP Sells 27,000 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Rokos Capital Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 351,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $21,369,181.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at $106,806,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 490,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,136.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,443,790 shares of company stock valued at $343,690,865 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C3.ai stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $58.19. The company had a trading volume of 30,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a PE ratio of -65.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.68. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

