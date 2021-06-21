Roth Capital Raises Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Price Target to $10.00

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canoo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:GOEV opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 18.05, a current ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54. Canoo has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts predict that Canoo will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Canoo by 210.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 231,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 157,035 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Canoo in the first quarter worth $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Canoo in the first quarter worth $2,056,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Canoo by 1,405.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,244 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Canoo during the first quarter worth $1,225,000. 9.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

