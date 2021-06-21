Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered Rotork from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of RTOXF opened at $4.44 on Friday. Rotork has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

