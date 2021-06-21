Roxgold’s (ROXG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$2.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ROXG. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roxgold from C$2.30 to C$2.80 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Roxgold from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Roxgold from C$3.30 to C$2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roxgold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.49.

ROXG stock opened at C$2.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$757.37 million and a PE ratio of 28.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.12. Roxgold has a 52 week low of C$1.32 and a 52 week high of C$2.35.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

