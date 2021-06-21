Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $650.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $575.00 to $650.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $565.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $416.03 and a fifty-two week high of $570.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $507.50. The firm has a market cap of $270.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $6,058,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 601,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

