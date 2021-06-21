Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $100.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LEN. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.37.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $98.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Lennar has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

