Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after buying an additional 1,958,336 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,548,000 after buying an additional 892,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $101.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.51. The company has a market cap of $144.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.27.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.