Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.17 Million Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,313 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iStar were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iStar in the fourth quarter valued at $828,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iStar by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iStar in the first quarter valued at $253,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iStar by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 504,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 101,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iStar alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of STAR opened at $18.05 on Monday. iStar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.47%.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.