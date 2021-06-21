Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,168 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Gates Industrial worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at $86,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Gates Industrial by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GTES shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

NYSE:GTES opened at $17.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.84. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $18.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

