Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.43 Million Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,547 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Shift4 Payments worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOUR opened at $98.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.83. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.79.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $25,485,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,821,129 shares of company stock worth $168,104,544. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

