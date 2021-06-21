Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.51 Million Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 38,151 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

CAKE opened at $51.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens cut their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

