Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Trustmark worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,722,000 after acquiring an additional 657,195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Trustmark by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $21,168,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Trustmark by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 547,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $30.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $36.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.