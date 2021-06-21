Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 655 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,799,000 after buying an additional 1,151,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,359,000 after acquiring an additional 602,247 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,566,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,643,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 930,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,540,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total transaction of $715,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,358,553.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,824 shares of company stock worth $2,145,101 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BFAM opened at $152.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.86 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,535.92 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

