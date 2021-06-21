Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,003 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 33.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 716.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 758.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $80.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.03. American States Water has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $83.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.51%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

