Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,751 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,830,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,223,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,507,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,048,000 after purchasing an additional 268,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,916,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPMC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

BPMC opened at $82.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.03. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

