Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.35. Ryder System posted earnings of ($0.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $6.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.70.

NYSE R traded up $1.47 on Monday, hitting $73.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,266. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $89.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 106.15 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently -829.63%.

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,659. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,970,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Ryder System by 348.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

