Ryo Currency Market Capitalization Achieves $1.07 Million (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 22% against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $3,824.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,800.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,913.51 or 0.06017255 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $468.50 or 0.01473268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.00401503 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00127723 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.85 or 0.00653608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.56 or 0.00394830 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00040466 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 30,567,132 coins and its circulating supply is 30,449,820 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

