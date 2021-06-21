Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Aegis lifted their target price on Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

SACH opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16. Sachem Capital has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $128.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 11.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 58,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 930.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 181,500 shares in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

