Safestore (LON:SAFE) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safestore has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 963.33 ($12.59).

Get Safestore alerts:

Safestore stock opened at GBX 941.50 ($12.30) on Friday. Safestore has a 52 week low of GBX 682.52 ($8.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 978 ($12.78). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 899.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 11.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.