salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,143 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $206,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $177,079.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,860.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,670 shares of company stock worth $51,713,672 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,495. The company has a market cap of $225.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.