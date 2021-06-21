Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their hold rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) in a research note published on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STSA. Mizuho upped their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Shares of STSA opened at $5.62 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $177.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 572,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 26,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 993,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 747,288 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 31,717 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,613.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 89,527 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

