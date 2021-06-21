Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their hold rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) in a research note published on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STSA. Mizuho upped their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.85.
Shares of STSA opened at $5.62 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $177.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 572,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 26,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 993,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 747,288 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 31,717 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,613.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 89,527 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
