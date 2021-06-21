Scala (XLA) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Scala has a market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $19,176.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scala has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00052726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00123962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00159708 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,562.56 or 0.99599955 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002715 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,996,213,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,196,213,968 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

