Seaport Global Securities Increases Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $22.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities from $19.50 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Get Vistra alerts:

VST opened at $17.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.87. Vistra has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.03.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $656,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,301,000 after buying an additional 588,786 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 113,072 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.