Sei Investments Co. Acquires 115,372 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 1,663.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,372 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 3,017.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Revolve Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Revolve Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $61.21 on Monday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.07.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $6,076,468.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at $246,281.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,032,672 shares of company stock worth $53,501,993 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RVLV. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

