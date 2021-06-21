Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,095 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,584,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after buying an additional 1,149,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2,494.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,072,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,008,000 after buying an additional 1,031,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $180.69 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $183.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

