Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 111.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,165 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $15.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.