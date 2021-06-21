Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 27.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,665 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $242,562,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after buying an additional 1,347,922 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,558,000 after buying an additional 1,223,232 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Valero Energy by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,776,000 after buying an additional 965,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after buying an additional 834,284 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO stock opened at $76.02 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

