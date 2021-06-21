Sei Investments Co. Sells 86,093 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,093 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.22% of SPX worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SPX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPX during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPX by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,617,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,902,000 after buying an additional 286,579 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPX by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SPX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $57.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. SPX Co. has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.16.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

