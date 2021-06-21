Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $158.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

SRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.86.

Shares of SRE opened at $137.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.40. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.16 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after buying an additional 2,155,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $951,586,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,741,000 after buying an additional 499,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

