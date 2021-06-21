Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,690 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,239,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,347,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,236,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

ST opened at $56.43 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.37. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

In related news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,158 shares of company stock worth $1,895,555 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

