Sentivate Tops One Day Trading Volume of $266,390.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last week, Sentivate has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $28.36 million and approximately $266,390.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00055412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00021489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.79 or 0.00663447 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00040388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00079788 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,563,146,428 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

