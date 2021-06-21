SharedStake Market Cap Reaches $268,447.16 (SGT)

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded down 20.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One SharedStake coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00005568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SharedStake has a total market cap of $268,447.16 and $62,075.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SharedStake has traded down 35.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00052757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00122084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00160830 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,297.75 or 1.00494572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002739 BTC.

About SharedStake

SharedStake was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SharedStake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SharedStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

