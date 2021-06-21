ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Hits New 52-Week High at $196.65

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $196.65 and last traded at $196.23, with a volume of 3890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWAV shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.67.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -90.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $554,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,628,278.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $385,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,747,164.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,191 shares of company stock worth $27,565,131. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,245 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,242,000 after acquiring an additional 863,176 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,803,000 after acquiring an additional 305,094 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 567,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,872,000 after acquiring an additional 255,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 677.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after acquiring an additional 241,483 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.