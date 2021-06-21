Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $1,397.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,397.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify stock opened at $1,466.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.96, a PEG ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,198.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

