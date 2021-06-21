Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $179.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) will post $179.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.46 million and the lowest is $176.80 million. Shutterstock posted sales of $159.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year sales of $729.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $728.10 million to $730.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $793.57 million, with estimates ranging from $791.10 million to $796.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shutterstock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $92.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

In other Shutterstock news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $172,565.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,445.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $6,028,702.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,327,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,007,460.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,865 shares of company stock valued at $21,040,129 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 628.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shutterstock (SSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.