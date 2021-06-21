Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Insider Acquires 7,385 Shares

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) insider Andrew Coombs acquired 7,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £7,901.95 ($10,323.95).

Shares of SRE traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 105.60 ($1.38). 2,378,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 99.65. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 70.25 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 108 ($1.41).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

