Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 458 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDC opened at $52.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 7.51. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.86. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

MDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

