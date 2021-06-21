Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys New Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,945 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $282.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 1.31. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $286.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Cowen increased their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

