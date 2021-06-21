Sit Investment Associates Inc. Trims Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 17,056.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $142,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $29.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.27. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $731,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,705,666.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

