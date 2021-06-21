SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,000.

Shares of SDY opened at $119.91 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.31.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

