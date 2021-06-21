Spectrum Market Cap Hits $20,690.63 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $20,690.63 and $9,141.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.55 or 0.00409355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007623 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00011269 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

