Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Bought by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,239,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,360,000 after acquiring an additional 367,565 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 3.9% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 463,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,240,000 after acquiring an additional 17,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

NYSE:SR traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.43. 70 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,790. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

