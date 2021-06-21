Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.08.

NYSE SRC opened at $47.69 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.98.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

