Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) is Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s Largest Position

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,764,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 107,242 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises about 8.0% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $50,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 19.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 57,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 223.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 46,607 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 80,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 33.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHYS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.15. 43,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,210. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

