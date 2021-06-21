Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) and National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Head to Head Review

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) and National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Stabilis Solutions and National Fuel Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stabilis Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A National Fuel Gas 0 2 2 0 2.50

National Fuel Gas has a consensus target price of $49.88, suggesting a potential downside of 3.10%. Given National Fuel Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Fuel Gas is more favorable than Stabilis Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and National Fuel Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stabilis Solutions -12.19% -8.90% -6.88% National Fuel Gas 5.36% 14.69% 4.34%

Volatility and Risk

Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Fuel Gas has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of National Fuel Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 77.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of National Fuel Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and National Fuel Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stabilis Solutions $41.55 million 3.49 -$6.76 million N/A N/A National Fuel Gas $1.55 billion 3.03 -$123.77 million $2.92 17.63

Stabilis Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than National Fuel Gas.

Summary

National Fuel Gas beats Stabilis Solutions on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services. It also provides electrical and instrumentation construction, and installation services; and builds electrical systems. The company serves aerospace, industrial, utilities and pipelines, mining, energy, commercial, and transportation markets. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved developed and undeveloped reserves of 22,100 thousand barrels of oil and 3,325,085 million cubic feet of natural gas. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation and storage services through an integrated gas pipeline systems in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates 31 underground natural gas storage fields. This segment also transports natural gas for National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation, as well as for other utilities, industrial companies, and power producers in New York State; and owns and operates the Empire Pipeline. The Gathering segment builds, owns, and operates natural gas processing and pipeline gathering facilities in the Appalachian region, as well as provides gathering services to Seneca Resources Company, LLC. The Utility segment sells natural gas or provides natural gas transportation services to approximately 747,000 customers in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and Jamestown, New York; and Erie and Sharon, Pennsylvania. The company markets gas to industrial, wholesale, commercial, public authority, and residential customers primarily in western and central New York, and northwestern Pennsylvania. As of September 30, 2020, the company also owned approximately 95,000 acres of timber property; and managed approximately 2,500 additional acres of timber cutting rights. National Fuel Gas Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.