Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Standard Lithium from C$3.60 to C$4.30 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

Standard Lithium stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23. Standard Lithium has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.87.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

